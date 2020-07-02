DSWD gives cash aid to 9K ‘waitlisted’ beneficiaries in Region 1

Some 9,190 out of the 49,803 waitlisted household beneficiaries in the Ilocos Region have received emergency cash subsidy under the special amelioration program (SAP) of the national government through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a phone interview Thursday, DSWD Ilocos Region information officer Darwin Chan said that as of July 2, they have already released over PHP50.5 million for waitlisted eligible beneficiaries.

In Ilocos Norte, he said some 1,185 households have received cash subsidies — 4,615 in Ilocos Sur, 1,728 in La Union, and 1,662 in Pangasinan.

Each of the beneficiaries received PHP5,500.

“Three local government units (LGUs), two in Ilocos Norte and one in Ilocos Sur, have already completed distribution to the waitlisted beneficiaries,” he added.

Chan said Ilocos Norte has a total of 1,240 waitlisted beneficiaries, Ilocos Sur has 7,383, La Union has 3,196, and Pangasinan has 37,984.

He said these families were assessed qualified for SAP but they were not included in the first tranche due to the limited indicative target of beneficiaries allotted for each LGU.

Source: Philippines News Agency