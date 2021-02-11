DSWD gives cash aid to 2K Albayanos affected by crises

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals to Crisis Situation (AICS) program for economically displaced individuals affected by various crises in Bicol.

Cristina Samson, Emergency Assistance Section-Crisis Intervention head, on Wednesday said at least 1,394 in Legazpi City and 898 individuals in Libon town received PHP5,000 in cash.

“Aside from the cash assistance they received, the beneficiaries also received family food packs per household, the assistance is for the economically affected by the different typhoons, coronavirus disease,” Samson said in an interview.

Samson added that the agency was able to distribute PHP11.6-million for the program.

Nancy Loveranes, a 59-year-old housewife and one of the beneficiaries, said she plans to use the assistance to buy housing materials since their house was damaged during Typhoon Tisoy.

She said their situation worsened during the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Jose Baile, who earns around PHP200 per day as an eco-aide in their barangay, also experienced difficulty during the ECQ.

“Noong ECQ, nag-kokolekta pa rin ako ng basura. Minsan, PHP 200 kada araw (ang kita). Basta meron nang pambili ng bigas at ulam, okay na. Minsan, binibigyan ako ng pera ng mga kinokolektahan ko ng basura kaya may pandagdag,” (During ECQ, I collected trash and earn PHP200 per day. For as long as I can buy food for my family, it’s ok. Sometimes some household owners give me money for collecting their trash),” he added.

Alma Herrera, daughter of a beneficiary, used to work at a printing press until the ECQ was enforced.

Herrera said during the ECQ, her family was among the beneficiaries of government assistance.

“Si papa, sa amin na nakatira kasi nasira yung bahay nya. Noong ECQ, nabigyan sya ng tulong galing sa social amelioration program (SAP). Ako naman po, benepisyaryo rin ng 4Ps kaya mayroon din po kaming tulong na natanggap, (My father is now living with us because his house was destroyed by the typhoon. During ECQ, he was given cash assistance by the government thru SAP. For me, as 4Ps beneficiary, I also got some help from the government),” Herrera added.

Based on the data from the AICS intake form, most beneficiaries residing in urban barangays of Legazpi are either in construction, carpentry, selling, or housekeeping.

Those in rural barangays, especially the upland areas, are dominated by farmers.

AICS aims to provide immediate assistance to individuals in need.

Aside from assisting disaster-affected individuals, it also provides educational, medical, burial, and transportation assistance