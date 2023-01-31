DSWD gets P151B in 2023 for social protection programs

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has received over PHP151 billion under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) for its social protection programs, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Tuesday.

The DBM issued the statement, as the DSWD celebrated its 72nd founding anniversary.

“The government has allotted more than PHP151 billion to continue the major social protection service programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This is reflected in Republic Act 11936, known as the FY (fiscal year) 2023 General Appropriations Act,” the DBM said.

The DSWD’s major social protection services include the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), the Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP), the Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances (PSIFDC) and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The DBM noted that under the 2023 GAA, the 4Ps or the government’s direct cash assistance to poor households will receive the biggest chunk of funds, which is PHP102.61 billion.

The Budget department added that about PHP36.82 billion will go to PSIFDC, a program that looks after the condition of Filipinos in difficult circumstances, including crisis situations.

Around PHP6.46 billion will be allotted for the SLP to boost livelihood opportunities in the country, while some PHP5.2 billion will be earmarked for the SFP to ensure regular feeding and milk distribution, the DBM said.

During the DSWD's 72nd founding anniversary in Quezon City, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the DSWD personnel for their "excellent" and "genuine" service.

Marcos urged the DSWD to continue calibrating the government's social protection programs, including the 4Ps.

"Today, we recognize and take pride in this institution's stability and reliability. For over 70 years, the DSWD has remained unwavering in its mission to improve the lives of every Filipino, especially those who are in distress, those who are in danger, and those who we can see are in disadvantage," he said.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said allocating funds for the DSWD’s social protection programs is part of the government’s efforts in addressing the immediate challenges confronting the Filipino people, especially those from the most vulnerable sectors.

“The mandate of President Bongbong Marcos is clear — for the government to ensure that no Filipino will be left behind,” Pangandaman said.

“Alam din po namin na ang mga social assistance programs na kagaya nito ay nagsisilbing sandalan ng mga kababayan nating lubos na nangangailangan (We also known that social assistance programs like these serve as a support for our countrymen who are in dire need). And for these, the DBM will exert its utmost to make sure that these programs are funded,” she added

Source: Philippines News Agency