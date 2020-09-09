DSWD eyes to complete Listahanan 3 by February 2021

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is eyeing to finish the database of poor families under Listahanan 3 in February 2021.

Justin Batocabe, director for the National Household Targeting Office, said on Wednesday they are now 80-percent complete with the encoding of the survey results.

“We hope to release the initial list of poor households by the end of November, verify and reassess by mid-January and we release Listahanan 3 by February [next year],” Batocabe said in an interview.

For the initial release in November, the list will be posted on local government offices for public viewing.

In this phase, the public will be given a chance to contest the initial list.

They can appeal to be included and the local government units (LGUs) will review their application, Batocabe said.

Listahanan is part of the agency’s National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR).

It is an information management system that identifies “who and where the poor are”, making available a database of poor families as a reference in identifying potential beneficiaries of social protection programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

By law, Listahanan is supposed to be updated every four years to review the financial status of the people in the list who are also identified as beneficiaries of the agency’s poverty alleviation programs.

“If the pandemic happened when the Listahanan 3 was completed, the distribution of aid to low-income families such as the government’s social amelioration program (SAP) could be faster,” Batocabe said.

As of September 7, the DSWD has finished the distribution of payouts to 13.78 million family beneficiaries worth PHP82.1 billion of aid.

The agency continues with the distribution of the emergency subsidy to waitlisted family beneficiaries and hopes to complete the distribution to their 14.1 million target family beneficiaries by September.

Source: Philippines News Agency