DSWD extends P37-M aid to shear line-affected families in E. Visayas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided more than PHP37.2 million worth of aid to families and individuals affected by floods and landslides in Eastern Visayas brought by the shear line and a low-pressure area. 'Our field office (FO) in Eastern Visayas has been sending assistance non-stop to the affected families and individuals. As of Nov. 24, DSWD Eastern Visayas (Region 8) has provided PHP37.2 million worth of family food packs (FFPs), which is equivalent to 49,566 boxes,' DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said Friday during the Weekend Report aired live on the department's Facebook Page. Lopez said the FFPs were distributed to flood-affected families in Naval, Biliran; the municipalities of Arteche, Dolores, Jipapad, Maslog, and Oras in Eastern Samar; Calbayog City, Gandara, San Jorge, and Sta. Margarita in Samar; and Biri, Bobon, Catarman, Capul, Catubig, Lapinig, Las Navas, Lavezares, Palapag, Lope de Vega, Laoang, Mapanas, San Roque, San A ntonio, and San Vicente in Northern Samar. He said DSWD-8 also reached the families affected by the landslide in Bontoc, Southern Leyte, and sent FFPs and non-food items (NFIs) to other local government units (LGUs). 'Currently, DSWD FO-8 maintains more than PHP6 million standby funds and over PHP127.8 million worth of FFPs and NFIs prepositioned in strategic locations in the region and ready to be sent to LGUs needing further augmentation assistance from the department,' he said. Social Welfare Secretary Gatchalian was in Northern Samar on Friday where he met with local officials and led the distribution of relief items to internally displaced individuals. Gatchalian ordered DSWD-8 to ensure that communication lines are open to all LGUs at all times for the provision of needed resources and other appropriate interventions.