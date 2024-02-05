DSWD extends P26.9-M aid to flood-hit families in Mindanao

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended over PHP26.9 million worth of humanitarian aid to families affected by torrential rains and flooding incidents triggered by shear line and trough of low-pressure area (LPA) in some parts of Mindanao, DSWD spokesperson Romel Lopez said Monday. Lopez, also DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications, said food and non-food items have already been distributed to the affected families in the Davao and Caraga regions. 'Following the instruction of President (Ferdinand) Marcos (Jr.) to Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the agency has been in constant coordination with the local government units to ensure that the needs of the affected population will be immediately addressed,' he said in a news release. Lopez said over 41,100 family food packs (FFPs) were distributed to the families affected in the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Agusan del Sur and Davao City. Sleeping kits and modular te nts were also provided for the affected families in Compostela town, Davao de Oro, he added. Lopez said Gatchalian met with the local chief executives of Davao Oriental last Saturday before overseeing the relief distribution in Governor Genoroso town. The DSWD chief even inspected the designated evacuation sites in the towns of Manay, Caraga and Governor Genoroso. After visiting the affected areas, Gatchalian assured that the DSWD would immediately facilitate the release of financial assistance to cover their needs. The DSWD, Lopez said, continues to deliver relief items to the affected local government units (LGUs) of Lupon and Governor Generoso towns in Davao Oriental through the help of the Philippine Navy and Air Force. 'Secretary Gatchalian extends his gratitude to these government agencies for providing us with logistical support to move our department's food packs to areas that have been cut off from the road networks,' he said. As of Feb. 5, the DSWD recorded a total of 309,090 affected families or over 1 million individuals from different localities in Davao, Soccsksargen and Caraga regions, Lopez said. Of these, Lopez said 108,275 families or some 410,771 persons were displaced and currently taking temporary shelter in designated evacuation centers and residence of their relatives or friends. Source: Philippines News Agency