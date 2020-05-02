DSWD extends food aid to locked down Leyte villages

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended food assistance to families in Burauen, Leyte under locked down areas due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Juanito Renomeron said a total of 315 families in Balao and Hapunan villages received two packs of relief goods on Friday.

Each food pack contains six kilos of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of meatloaf, and six sachets of coffee good for three to five days for a family of five members.

“We requested food assistance for the two villages on Wednesday and the goods arrived the next day. Thank you for the quick response DSWD,” Renomeron said.

The two communities were placed under lockdown on April 17, hours after the Department of Health (DOH) announced that a resident tested positive for Covid-19, the first confirmed case in Leyte province.

On April 24, the niece of the town’s first coronavirus patient, who shared the same house in Balao village, also tested positive for the virus.

Residents in the affected areas are restricted to travel and go out of their respective homes.

The local government supplies their food and daily monitors residents for the early management of probable and suspected carriers.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 13 cases have been confirmed in Eastern Visayas, the DOH said.

Other areas in the region with confirmed cases are Tarangnan town and Calbayog City both in Samar and Catarman in Northern Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency