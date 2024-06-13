DSWD extends cash aid to families of fishing boat fire survivors

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has condoled with the families of the casualties in the fishing boat that caught fire after an explosion while traversing Masbate waters on June 5. DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao on Thursday said the DSWD Field Office in the Bicol Region gave PHP5,000 cash relief assistance to each of the three families of the survivors and the technical assistance for the processing of funeral aid for the casualties. 'The DSWD is greatly saddened by the incident. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the casualties. Rest assured that the agency will help them during this difficult time,' said Dumlao, also Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG). She said the Field Office in Bicol will continue to monitor the situation of the survivors and the families of the casualties. The DSWD will also continue to coordinate with the concerned local government units (LGUs) on the condition of the survivors to ensure their swift reco very from the traumatic incident. According to media reports, the fishing boat FBCA King Bryan, carrying 12 crew members, was on its way to Daan-Bantayan from Masbate when one of its engines exploded and triggered a fire around 8 p.m. off the coast of Naga City, Cebu. Six crew members survived the incident while the other six died. The fatalities were identified as Boy Bacolod, 29; Ariel Codilla, 37; Jonathan Sullano, 34; Onjing Conel, 41; Dominic Cleret, 18; and Joseph Sullano, 29. The rescued crew members- Mark Sullano, 32; John Cloud Canones, 20; Alan Aviles, 18; Michael Bacas, 34; Miguel Cortes, 32, and Alvin Quinoñes, 21, all from Masbate- suffered burns. "We are now processing the provision of cash assistance from our Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program to the families of the remaining three survivors and casualties from the local government of Balud and Cawayan in Masbate,' Dumlao said. The DSWD Bicol regional office has been coordinating with the Municipal Social Welfare and De velopment Office (MSWDO) of the LGU of Balud and Cawayan in Masbate for the provision of stress debriefing. On June 7 and 10, personnel from the DSWD FO-5 conducted initial home visits to the families of the survivors and casualties. Source: Philippines News Agency