DSWD ensures aid to persons affected by floods in Bicol, VisMin

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday said the agency remains in close contact with the victims of massive flooding caused by the shear line and northeast monsoon in several parts of the country.

According to the information released by the Social Marketing Service (SMS) of the DSWD, the agency continues to provide the needed assistance to families and individuals affected by the flood in Eastern Visayas (Region VIII), Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX) and Caraga Region.

In Tuesday’s emergency meeting, all concerned DSWD field offices shared updates on their disaster response operations, including the provision of family food packs and non-food items, as well as the status of prepositioning relief goods in different localities.

As of Dec. 26, more than PHP3.2 million worth of humanitarian assistance has been provided by the DSWD to Regions VIII, IX, and Caraga.

DSWD offices in the three regions reported that more than 34,751 families or 133,443 persons have been affected by the weather disturbance. Of this number, 12,154 families or 51,386 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 142 evacuation centers set up by the local government units in the affected areas. Also, a total of 133 houses in three regions were damaged.

Field Office V Regional Director Norman Laurio reported during the meeting that more than 17,100 families or 69,042 individuals have been affected by the flooding incident in the Bicol Region.

The concerned regional directors gave assurance that their disaster teams are properly deployed in the affected localities to assist the local government units in the conduct of relief operations for their affected constituents.

The DSWD officials conducted the emergency meeting with the regional directors to ensure that appropriate assistance is being accorded to the affected population.

As of Dec. 26, more than PHP1.6 million worth of assistance has been provided by the DSWD to the families affected by flash floods in the Bicol region.

The Department appealed to the public to remain vigilant and to follow the orders of local officials to ensure their safety.

In another official statement, the DSWD has confirmed that Undersecretary Edu Punay was temporarily designated as the agency’s Officer-in-Charge while Secretary Erwin Tulfo is “on leave.”

SMS Director Marlouie Sulima said it needed to ensure the continuous operations of the DSWD and that no activities will be derailed or hampered, “especially now that we need to provide assistance to those affected by the weather disturbance in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency