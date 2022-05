I. Situation Overview

On 28 February 2022, light to moderate at times heavy rains caused by the Trough of LPA/Easterlies affecting Mindanao resulted in a flashflood incident in Baroy, Lanao Del Norte.

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 475 families or 1,488 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Baroy, Lanao Del Norte (see Table 1).

Source: Government of the Philippines