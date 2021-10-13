DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Severe Tropical Cyclone “MARING” as of 11 October 2021, 12NN

Situation Overview

Issued at 11 AM, 12 October 2021, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM “MARING” IS ABOUT TO EXIT THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.

• The center of Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” was estimated based on all available data over 315 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (18.9°N, 118.5°E).

Heavy Rainfall:

• Today, heavy to intense rains are highly likely over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Ifugao, Abra, and Mountain Province. Moderate to heavy rains are highly likely over Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, and the rest Central Luzon.

• Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.

• Under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm “MARING”, monsoon rains are possible over Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON in the next 24 hours.

Severe Winds:

• Winds will continue to reach gale-force to storm-force strength within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation.

• Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with higher gusts will continue within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.

• The expansive wind field of the severe tropical storm and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon will bring gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force in strength over Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Track:

• Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning. Outside the PAR, “MARING” will maintain a westward heading and is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China tomorrow evening.

• Within the next 36 hours, the storm is forecast to gradually intensify but is becoming less likely to reach typhoon category prior to making landfall over Hainan Island.

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,415 families or 5,295 persons were affected by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) “Maring” in 59 Barangays in Regions NCR, II and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 466 families or 1,590 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 23 evacuation centers in Regions, NCR, II and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 157 families or 532 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II and CAR (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 623 families or 2,122 persons displaced in Regions NCR, II and CAR due to STS “Maring” (see Table 4).

Source: Government of the Philippines