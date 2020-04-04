DSWD downloads P95-M for 4Ps in Antique

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already downloaded PHP95.1 million in cash grants for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Antique.

In an interview on Friday, Pantawid Provincial Link Jeffrey Gabucay said the amount for the grant for December 2019 to January 2020 period is already available for payout to 26,472 beneficiaries through the Land Bank of the Philippines. It can be claimed using their cash cards.

“There is some difficulty on how the beneficiaries could get their cash grant because Antique is right now on an extended enhanced community quarantine,” Gabucay said.

He added that beneficiaries are encouraged to stay at home until April 14 to control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Meanwhile, Gabucay said the downloaded fund does not include the adjustment, which was supposed to take effect after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11310, or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program Act, last year.

Under the law, the educational assistance for a qualified senior high school student is supposed to be PHP1,000. However, the amount that was downloaded was only PHP750.

He said until now, a 4Ps beneficiary-family receives PHP750 for health and nutrition; PHP300 per child who is in kindergarten and elementary; PHP500 for a junior high school student; and PHP750 for a senior high school student per month.

Each family also receives a PHP600 rice subsidy. Source: Philippines News Agency