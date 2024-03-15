DSWD distributes livelihood aid to market fire victims in La Union

MANILA: Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Friday led the distribution of livelihood settlement grants to the small-scale vendors and stall owners affected by a fire incident in San Fernando City market last January in La Union province. The assistance is part of the continuing efforts of the DSWD, through its Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region), to help the fire-hit vendors cope with the disruptions to their livelihood. 'Sa hapon na ito, ang programang dala-dala namin ay yung Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Nandito po kami ngayon para makapag-ambag nang maski papaano sa inyong nawalang puhunan. Hindi man namin kayang palitan lahat, sana ay makatulong ito sa maliit naming paraan (This afternoon, the program we bring is the Sustainable Livelihood Program. We are here to contribute in some way to your lost capital. While we may not be able to replace everything, we hope that this can help in our small way),' Gatchalian told the stall owners and vendors during the ceremonial payout at Brgy. Poro Covered Court. Some 682 eligible vendors and stall owners are set to receive livelihood grants ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP15,000 each depending on their proposed livelihood projects. The DSWD chief acknowledged the difficulties faced by a victim of a fire incident, but assured the affected individuals and families of the continued support from the government of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. 'Gusto lang ng ating Pangulo na nararamdaman ninyo ang inyong pamahalaan, ang pamahalaang nasyunal, sa oras ng pangangailangan (Our President simply wants you to feel the presence of your government, the national government, in times of need),' Gatchalian said. He also cited the importance of the whole-of-nation approach in addressing the needs of the vendors and stall owners whose sources of livelihood were adversely affected by the fire. Gatchalian said what is important is that the national government, other branches of government and their local government are collaborating to pool together the resources or capabilities of the government to help the victims recover. Prior to the distribution of livelihood settlement grants, the DSWD Field Office-1 already provided the fire-hit individuals with cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, food and non-food items and psychosocial support. Gatchalian was joined by San Fernando City Mayor Hermenegildo Gualberto and other DSWD officials during the awarding of the grants. Source: Philippines News Agency