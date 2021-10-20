DSWD continues provision of aid to Marawi siege survivors

Four years after the liberation of Marawi City from terrorists, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to provide aid to assist displaced families towards their rehabilitation and recovery.

As of September 30, the DSWD provided more than P1.2 billion worth of transitory family support packages (TFSP) which benefitted a total of 21,610 families from the most affected places in Marawi City.

In addition, the Department also extended more than P905 million worth of livelihood settlement grants to help displaced families to fund their start-up micro-enterprise or identified livelihood, and more than P20 million worth of “pabaon” relief package.

Meanwhile, the DSWD guaranteed to provide full support of necessary social protection programs and interventions to internally displaced person (IDP) in Marawi by providing some P2.1 million worth of TFSP for unserved families included in the “Kathanor” database. The Kathanor is a biometrics-based profiling system for IDPs used by the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM).

The Department also continuous its provision of technical assistance and resource augmentation to the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development Services (MSWDS) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARRM) for regular programs such as Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Sustainable Livelihood Program, Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, Supplementary Feeding, among others. ###

Source: Government of the Philippines