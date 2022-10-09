DSWD conducts on-site validation, assessment of SWDAs

As part of its regulatory functions, the Department of Social Welfare and Development on Friday said it continues to conduct on-site validation assessment of its Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs) to ensure quality standards in the field of social welfare and development.

In a news release, the DSWD said the assessment by its Standards Bureau (SB) aims to ensure that mandatory requirements set by the department are complied with, indicating that the SWDAs have the administrative, technical and financial capacity to operate and implement social welfare and development programs and services.

The DSWD said during registration, it assesses an SWDA to determine whether its purpose is within the field of social welfare and development.

The documentary requirements for a DSWD Certificate of Registration and License to Operate are: notarized application form; copy of updated Certificate of Registration and Latest Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and any of the following — handbook or manual of operation, brochure, and duly signed Work and Financial Plan for at least two years.

The DSWD enjoined organizations to apply for a DSWD license to operate within a year after getting their registration in order to be able to operate.

Once licensed, the organizations will be eligible to become members of the Area-Based Standards Network (ABSNET) of SWDAs.

As ABSNET members, they will be able to participate in capacity-building and skills enhancement activities conducted by the DSWD, and can be endorsed to be duty-free-exempt in the importation of foreign donations, among others.

Despite the pandemic, the DSWD has continuously performed its regulatory functions by conducting field visits to prospective SWDAs.

In 2021, the DSWD, assessed 490 applications from SWDAs nationwide, with 449 being granted with Certificates of Registration and License to Operate.

For this year, as of Aug. 31, some 212 SWDAs applied for registration and license, of which 204 were issued with certificates.

Organizations interested to apply for a Certificate of Registration and License to Operate may visit the nearest DSWD Field Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency