DSWD completes 2K sub-projects, benefiting 369K families in Bicol

LEGAZPI: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) completed almost 2,000 sub-projects in 2023 through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) that benefited 369,388 households in Bicol, an official said on Monday. In an interview, Ranelle Anne Sertan, DSWD-5 social marketing officer, said the agency finished 1,945 sub-projects worth PHP1.053 billion in the six provinces of the region. "Most of the sub-projects completed were roads, Cash-for-Work, footpaths, spillways or overflow bridges, telecommunication equipment or devices, and flood control or river control," Sertan said. She said the completed sub-projects were in Albay--211; Camarines Norte--184; Camarines Sus--613; Catanduanes--225, Masbate--336 and Sorsogon--376. "KALAHI-CIDSS not only provides sustainable development to communities but also ensures the implementation of sub-projects are following social and environmental safeguards," she said. Sertan also said th e program remains steadfast in ensuring that the sub-projects implemented are aligned with the needs of the communities. For this year, she said a total of PHP333.8 million worth of community grants are in the pipeline of the DSWD for Bicol. "As to the kind of projects, the communities will identify the sub-projects needed in their locality. From the data and results of participatory situational analysis, they will identify the needed sub-projects," she said. Meanwhile, DSWD-Bicol Regional Director Norman S. Laurio said in a statement the program also invested in capacitating local volunteers to ensure effective project implementation and management. "The program also helped communities in forming operations and maintenance groups to monitor and evaluate completed sub-projects for long-term benefits," he said. KALAHI-CIDSS is a Community-Driven Development (CDD) program of DSWD that empowers communities to participate in the identification, implementation, and management of projects or interventions.