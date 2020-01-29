DSWD cites reasons for seniors’ pension delay

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday cited revalidation of the list and President Rodrigo Duterte's order to the department to directly distribute the cash aid as reasons for the delayed payment of senior citizens' social pension.

DSWD 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Marie Angela Gopalan said the revalidation of more than 200,000 senior citizens availing of the aid in the region was ongoing.

We have to recheck the list due to reports that some beneficiaries are not qualified. We wish to clarify that the social pension, although part of the Senior Citizens Act, is only for indigent elderlies, Gopalan said on Wednesday.

Based on the law, only 60-year-old Filipino citizens who are sickly, frail, disabled, without regular compensation, pension, or support from relatives can avail of the PHP500 monthly subsidy from the national government.

Despite the revalidation, Gopalan said, there are still reports that retired teachers, village chiefs, and seniors who have regular support from family members overseas have been receiving the government's financial aid.

We are grateful to the association of senior citizens at the village level for their feedback. There is a need for them to work with the Office of Senior Citizens' Affairs to reconcile the list, then we come in to revalidate the list to speed up the process, she said.

The regular payout was also affected since the local government units (LGUs) are no longer implementing the program, Gopalan said.

Before, the budget can be downloaded to the LGUs, but since this is a program of the national government, we are the ones implementing it and do the payout through our special disbursement officers, she told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The region only has 10 disbursing officers authorized to process the release of social pension. The DSWD-8 has requested the addition of six more personnel to handle the disbursement.

For the 2019 allocation, the DSWD has already distributed PHP675.63 million in social pension funds to 112,605 eligible senior citizens in the region.

This is just a fraction of the more than PHP1.66 billion social pension earmarked for the region in 2019.

The DSWD clarified that the schedule of payout is not announced ahead of time due to security reasons, as each disbursing officer handling 10 or 11 towns bring with them a huge sum of cash during cash distribution.

The senior citizens are reminded that only beneficiaries who have already been revalidated and approved by the central office are entitled to receive the benefit.

The DWSD said the release of the social pension cannot be done at the same time in towns and villages since the revalidation of qualified beneficiaries was ongoing.

We have an ongoing revalidation and cross-matching of pensioners to find out if they are not in the list of government and private insurance agencies. The purpose is to ensure that only the rightful beneficiaries will be included in the program, Gopalan said.

