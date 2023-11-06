DSWD chief to meet with mayors, LGU reps to beef up Kalahi-CIDSS

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian will hold a National Consultative Meeting with local chief executives (LCEs) as part of the agency's continuing efforts to strengthen the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) program.

SWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications ans spokesperson Romel Lopez said on Monday that Gatchalian would meet with some 650 mayors and representatives of various local government units (LGUs) on Nov. 8 at the SMX Convention Center in Angeles, Pampanga. 'We will conduct this meeting to ensure that implementing LGUs are engaged and involved in designing and employing strategies to maximize the impact of the program, and increase their level of involvement and participation in joint and more aggressive efforts in the completion of community sub-projects,' Lopez said. The National Consultative Meeting aims to provide a venue for an interactive engagement with the implementing LGUs to discuss the project's milestones, encountered challenges, issues and concerns, and ways forward to further enhance the program. The LCEs from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are from select LGUs, which are already implementing the Kalahi-CIDSS National Community Driven Development Program-Additional Financing and the Philippine Multi-sectoral Nutrition Project. Lopez explained that the experiences of the LCEs in the implementation of sub-projects under Kalahi-CIDSS will help the DSWD and other LGUs to strengthen and further improve their community projects. Other government agencies expected to join the consultative meeting are the Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, and the DSWD-attached agency National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, among others, Also participating in the Kalahi-CIDDS event are Gawad Kalinga, Manila Water Foundation, non-government organizations, and other partner organizations. Kalahi-CIDSS is one of the poverty alleviation programs of the Philippine government being implemented by the DSWD. It uses the Community-Driven Development approach, a globally recognized strategy for achieving service delivery, poverty reduction, and good governance outcomes. MANILA:

Source: Philippines News Agency