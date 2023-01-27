DSWD chief leads aid distribution for Zamboanga flood victims

MANILA: Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Eduardo Punay on Wednesday led the distribution of assistance to residents affected by floods and heavy rains brought by a low-pressure area in the municipality of Sibuco in Zamboanga del Norte province.

In a press release issued Friday, the DSWD said it has distributed 2,000 family food packs (FFPs), 500 hygiene kits, and 500 sleeping kits to the local government of Sibuco.

Additionally, at least 153 families, whose houses were totally damaged, received financial assistance worth PHP10,000 each, while 180 families with partially damaged houses got PHP5,000 each under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Aside from leading the distribution of relief and financial assistance, OIC Punay, together with other DSWD officials, made the rounds of various evacuation centers in the area.

After the visit to evacuation centers, Punay led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Sibuco Mayor Joel Ventura for the prepositioning of relief goods in the locality as part of the LGU’s disaster preparedness measures.

Punay said the DSWD will continue to facilitate the prepositioning of relief goods to ensure that LGUs are prepared to respond to the immediate needs of their constituents whenever disaster strikes.

In a related development, 412 flood victims in Zamboanga City also received cash aid worth P5,000 each through the AICS, during a payout at a mall.

As of Jan. 25, the DSWD has already provided more than PHP66.8 million worth of assistance to LGUs affected by the LPA in Mindanao, and those affected by the northeast monsoon in Luzon and Visayas.

Source: Philippines News Agency