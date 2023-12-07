DSWD: Cash Grants More Practical than Rice Distribution for 4Ps Beneficiaries

Manila – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, who also serves as the department's spokesperson, stated on Thursday that distributing cash grants is more practical than actual rice distribution to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). The statement was made in response to the National Food Authority's recommendation to replace the PHP600 monthly rice allowance for 4Ps recipients with actual rice distribution.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lopez emphasized the importance of adhering to the implementing rules and regulations of the 4Ps Act, which specifies the provision of a rice cash subsidy instead of distributing actual bags of rice. He pointed out that the current system, which uses the beneficiaries' cash cards, is more efficient and practical for distributing the rice subsidy. Additionally, it offers more flexibility for beneficiaries to purchase rice of their preference.

In addition to the rice subsidy, 4Ps members receive monthly health and education cash grants. Lopez assured that the DSWD is prepared to distribute sacks of rice to 4Ps beneficiaries if the National Advisory Council (NAC) of 4Ps approves a resolution for actual rice distribution.

Regarding the Listahanan 3 assessment, Lopez mentioned that more than 760,000 4Ps households initially assessed as non-poor were still eligible for grants after re-assessment using the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI). DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian ordered the re-assessment, which revealed that these households remain at the survival and subsistence level. In contrast, over 330,000 re-assessed members who are now at the level of self-sufficiency are being processed for their exit from the program through the 'Pugay-Tagumpay' graduation ceremony. This reassessment is part of DSWD's efforts to enhance the implementation of the 4Ps program, aiming to end inter-generational poverty in the country.