DSWD-Caraga releases P6.4-M cash aid to 2K learners

A total of 2,012 beneficiaries in the Caraga Region received educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Region 13 (DSWD-13) on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, DSWD-13 said PHP6.4 million were released to the Caraga Region beneficiaries who registered online.

“The provision of the assistance on Saturday was a success due to the systematic manner of release,” the DSWD-13 said.

DSWD likewise inked an agreement with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to help in implementing an orderly process.

Rex Palima of Magallanes, Agusan del Norte said in an interview that he received his assistance without snags while Anniejane Pontijos of Mat-i, Surigao City said she will use the money to buy uniform.

Angelie Carbon of Malimono, Surigao del Norte intends to use the money to purchase notebooks and other educational materials.

The nationwide distribution of assistance for indigent students will continue in succeeding Saturdays until September 24 -- PHP1,000 for elementary students, PHP2,000 for those in high school, PHP3,000 for those in senior high school, and PHP4,000 for those in college or taking up vocational courses.

DSWD-10 simultaneously made payouts in Butuan City; Bislig and Tandag cities in Surigao del Sur; Prosperidad in Agusan del Sur; San Jose in the Province of Dinagat Islands; Dapa in Siargao Islands; and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte

Tents and chairs were set up with enough workers deployed to assist the clients and provide clear step-by-step process for claiming.

