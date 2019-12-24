DSWD-Caraga on red alert ahead of ‘Ursula’ landfall

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 13 (Caraga) is on red alert as Severe Tropical Storm Ursula is set to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Tuesday, DSWD-13 assured that food packs are ready for distribution if affected residents need to be evacuated from areas that the incoming storm might hit.

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, particularly Siargao and Bucas Grande Island, have been placed under Signal No. 1.

Ursula was located 315 km. east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. It was moving west-northwest at a pace of 30 kph, with maximum winds of 95 kph and gustiness of up to 115 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Ursula is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on the evening of December 24, PAGASA said.

DSWD-13 said a total of 15,088 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to more than PHP5 million have been readied for distribution.

It said 6,100 FFPs worth PHP2,100,450 have been prepositioned in warehouses in strategic areas in the region, such as Surigao City in Surigao del Norte with 1,500 packs (PHP540,450); San Jose in PDI with 2,500 packs (PHP1,019,550); Tandag City, Surigao del Sur with 1,500 packs (PHP540,450); and Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur with 600 packs (PHP216,180).

A total of 8,988 FFPs amounting to PHP3,238,376.40 have also been prepositioned at the Tiniwisan Warehouse of the Department of Public Works and Highways 13 in Butuan City, the DSWD-13 reported.

It said non-food items amounting to PHP1,866,970.90 are available, along with a standby fund of PHP3 million.

DSWD-13 said it has activated its Quick Response Teams to render 24-hour duty to monitor updates on the effects of Ursula in the region.

It said it was coordinating with DSWD field offices in provinces and municipalities, as well as various disaster risk reduction councils at the provincial and municipal levels.

Source: Philippines News agency