DSWD calls for stronger support to promote digital safety of children

MANILA: A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has called for full implementation of the law to protect children against online sexual abuse or exploitation. DSWD Undersecretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Emmeline Aglipay Villar made this call during the Safer Internet Day for Children Philippines (SID PH) 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Feb. 13. Villar, alternate co-chair to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), underscored the need to strengthen efforts towards the prevention and protection of children from risks and abuses in the digital world through the implementation of Republic Act No. 11930 or the 'Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC)' and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act. "The full implementation of the law requires us to unite and amplify the mechanisms and systems of concerned government agencies, private entities, and partner institutions to block and filter the dissemination of online child sexual abuse material and child sexual exploitation materials," Villar said. "However, we must also strengthen our efforts in terms of capacitating other stakeholders, the children themselves, parents, guardians, relatives, and their communities to arm them with the necessary knowledge to be responsible digital users themselves," she added. The DSWD pushed for the establishment of the National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM) one-stop-shop processing center for victim-survivors of OSAEC and other related cases of abuse and exploitation of children. The two-day activity was aimed at providing children and youth participants with a platform for meaningful conversations and dialogues regarding their digital life, the advantages, risks, and responsible use of the internet and social media platforms. The SID PH 2024 banners the theme, ' OSAEC at CSAEM ating sugpuin, implementasyon ng R.A. 11930 sama-samang patatagin!' It was organized by the NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM, in partnership with Plan International Pilipinas with the support of UNICEF Philippines. The DSWD is in the process of further strengthening its Recovery and Reintegration Program for Trafficked Persons (RRPTP), the flagship program of the Department in providing comprehensive and holistic psychosocial services for victim-survivors of Trafficking in Persons (including OSAEC), their families, and communities. The DSWD is also conducting capacity building for duty bearers and service providers specifically in the agency's regional offices and Local Social Welfare and Development Offices to enhance their skills in providing programs and services to OSAEC victims. Source: Philippines News Agency