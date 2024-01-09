DSWD builds P40-M warehouse in Northern Samar town

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will build a PHP40-million multipurpose satellite warehouse in Allen, Northern Samar to store essential food packs and other relief materials. DSWD Eastern Visayas regional director Grace Subong said on Tuesday that officials held a groundbreaking of the project on Jan. 8 for the warehouse that can store food packs and other materials for 30,000 families. 'This ensures swift and efficient aid distribution during times of need. It will be equipped with office space, staff quarters, and the ability to store thousands of food packs,' Subong said in a phone interview. The facility, up for completion within the year, will serve families in Northern Samar frequently affected by flooding during weather disturbances. Currently, the DSWD prepositions food packs in a warehouse run by the Office of the Civil Defense in Allen town, used to store emergency response equipment. Apart from Allen town, the DSWD also regularly stores family food packs in Biri, Northern Samar; Jipapad, Taft, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar; Almagro and Santo Niño in Samar; Maripipi Island, Kawayan, and Naval in Biliran province; Sogod, Southern Leyte; and the DSWD regional resource operations center in Palo, Leyte. The designation of warehouses in areas without DSWD facilities ensures the faster delivery of relief goods in case of disasters. Source: Philippines News Agency