DSWD-Bicol sends 10K food packs to flood-hit families in E. Visayas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 5 (Bicol) has dispatched the first batch of family food packs (FFPs) as relief augmentation for areas affected by massive flooding in Eastern Visayas. In a phone interview on Saturday, DSWD-5 disaster response and management division officer in charge Claudio Villareal Jr. said 10,000 FFPs were initially transported to Eastern Visayas with the help of local government authorities. "Based on our monitoring, DSWD personnel are already unloading the family food packs," Villareal said. DSWD-5 Director Norman S. Laurio led the efforts to expedite the delivery of essential supplies to Eastern Visayas on Friday, he said, adding that Sorsogon Governor Jose Edwin Hamor provided four trucks and Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte, two trucks for the transport of the food packs. A fleet of eight vehicles delivered the initial assistance to the municipalities of Catarman, Mondragon, and Pambujan, all in Northern Samar. Villareal said additional food packs would be delivered to the warehouse in Matnog, Sorsogon for easier delivery to Eastern Visayas. "We are coordinating with other agencies for the additional relief augmentation needed to ensure a comprehensive distribution across the affected areas," he said. Meanwhile, Villareal said their agency has also distributed 19,160 family food packs worth PHP12 million to the affected families in Bicol. "DSWD-Bicol has also a standby fund of PHP5 million for further relief procurement if needed. A total of 85,064 family food packs and non-food items are ready and available for LGUs (local government units) who will request augmentation," he said. Source:Philippines News Agency