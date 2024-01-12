Latest News

DSWD Bicol provides food packs to families affected by bad weather

LEGAZPI: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) distributed on Friday food packs to families badly affected by persistent rough sea conditions and heavy rains in Camarines Norte province. Carl James Cabarles, DSWD disaster risk reduction management division information officer, said 833 food packs were distributed to fisherfolk families in two coastal barangays in Camarines Norte whose livelihoods were affected by a prevailing shear line. "Recipients of the food packs were from Barangay Polungguitguit and Barangay Kagtalaba, Santa Elena town in Camarines Norte," he said in an interview Friday. Cabarles said the agency is closely coordinating with different local government units (LGUs) to assess the status of affected families and determine their immediate need for relief augmentation. "The agency is currently involved in providing relief operations throughout the region to address the impact of the weather disturbance and persistent rainfall," he added. At least 138,012 stand by food packs and 31,444 non-food items in 48 prepositioning sites and nine warehouses across the region are also ready for distribution should LGUs need them for their relief operations. On top of these, a PHP5-million standby fund is ready for disbursement should there be a need to buy additional food packs and non-food kits. Each food pack can provide for a family of five for at least two days. Source: Philippines News Agency

