DSWD assures P20-M aid to Ilocos Norte quake victims

Earthquake victims in Ilocos Norte has been assured of a PHP20-million cash assistance and 10,000 food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo visited Ilocos Norte on Wednesday to personally assess the situation in the province and provide an initial report on the status of emergency food stockpiles and damaged houses across the province.

Based on the initial report, at least one house was totally damaged and 55 houses were partially damaged in various parts of the province. Some 36 individuals were also reported injured and at least two with serious injuries were brought to the hospital for treatment.

“I already instructed our social welfare officers to conduct cash payout after lunch to the affected families with damaged houses,” Tulfo said in an interview at the Office of the Governor.

Each of those with partially damaged houses will receive PHP10,000 while those whose houses were totally damaged will receive PHP30,000 from the DSWD.

After visiting the injured victims at the hospital and conducting an ocular inspection in the quake-affected towns of Pagudpud and Adams, which were also earlier hit by tropical cyclones Neneng and Obet, Tulfo said he will next visit Abra, where the tremor’s epicenter was traced, to extend assistance as well.

In a separate interview, Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Joseph Manotoc said he has already asked members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to declare the province under a state of calamity.

“We are still in a state of calamity but we have to make it clear that we are again under another state of calamity due to the earthquake,” said Manotoc as he noted the estimated costs of earthquake damages in the 21 towns and two cities of the province has yet to be announced as assessment of damages is still ongoing.

While expecting more aftershocks, the governor reminded the public to make sure that they know what to do during an earthquake.

In a public advisory, the Ilocos Norte government advised homeowners to check their gas and electrical connections, and cook inside their homes only if they are sure the utilities and connections are okay to avoid fires.

Quake victims in need of counseling may contact the Ilocos Norte government through its “Speak Up, I’m Here” mental health service program at 0921-952-9236.

For food assistance, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office can be reached at 0920-504-9237.

Residents are also encouraged to store water and sterilize any non-bottled water by boiling it for five minutes.

“Do not go sightseeing by car or otherwise. Roads need to be clear for emergency vehicles,” said the earthquake emergency safety advisory posted on the official social media accounts of the Ilocos Norte government.

Source: Philippines News Agency