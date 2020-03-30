DSWD assures no delays in delivery of goods to LGUs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Sunday assured the public that its relief goods are given to local government units (LGUs) as part of its resource augmentation support to them while under the enhanced community quarantine are delivered on time based on their request for augmentation.

In a press release, DSWD also clarified a post circulating on social media showing the placement of DSWD logo stickers in canned goods which allegedly delayed the distribution to its intended recipients.

DSWD said it does not have its logo on canned goods.

It explained that the department’s logo is placed, instead, on the family food pack (FFP) boxes for proper identification and to maintain the integrity of the relief supplies.

Each box of FFP contains six kilos of rice, four cans of sardines, four cans of corned beef or beef loaf, and six sachets of coffee or cereal energy drink which is enough for two days for a family with five members.

The provision of additional relief items is part of DSWD’s mandate to provide Technical Assistance and Resource Augmentation (TARA) to LGUs during times of emergencies.

To date, DSWD has already distributed FFPs amounting to more than PHP35 million to LGUs around the country.

DSWD said it will continue to work with LGUs, which are the first responders in assisting their constituents.