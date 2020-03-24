DSWD assures food, accommodation for staff during quarantine

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday said it is providing subsidized meals, transportation, and accommodation arrangements to its skeletal workforce responding to the coronavirus outbreak, as part of efforts to observe safety and health protocols during the community quarantine.

In a press release, DSWD said the measure is in relation to the directive of Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista to ensure the safety and security of on-duty personnel who are vital for the continuation of efficient operations of the department during the enhanced community quarantine.

Staff who will render work at the DSWD Central Office (CO) will be provided with subsidized breakfast and lunch for the whole duration of the quarantine, including weekends.

These include social workers, technical and administrative staff, security personnel, drivers, and janitorial and utility services staff.

The department said it will also deploy vehicles to transport personnel from their respective residences to the DSWD CO.

For those who opt to stay overnight at the DSWD CO, 50 personnel (25 females and 25 males) will be accommodated at the DSWD Malasakit Auditorium.

Basic beddings will be provided to each employee.

Social distancing and health safety measures will also be imposed at the Department at all times.

To date, DSWD has delivered close to 50,000 family food packs as initial augmentation to local government units in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Davao, Cordillera Autonomous Region, and Caraga, in fulfillment of its mandate to provide them with technical assistance and resource augmentation during emergencies.

DSWD said it will ensure the delivery of unhampered public service during this critical period without prejudice to the health and safety of its personnel and beneficiaries. (PR) Source: Philippines News Agency