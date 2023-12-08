DSWD and World Bank Enhance BFIRST Project Implementation

Quezon City - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the World Bank are collaborating to improve the Beneficiary First Social Protection (BFIRST) Project, as announced by DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez. This follows the outcomes of the Implementation Support Mission between December 4-7. The wrap-up meeting in Quezon City, attended by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and World Bank Country Director Ndiame Diop, focused on performance-based conditions and beneficiary assessments. According to Philippines News Agency, BFIRST aims to alleviate Covid-19 impacts on impoverished Filipino families and enhance DSWD's social protection systems. Gatchalian highlighted the project's significance in addressing dynamic poverty challenges in the Philippines. He expressed gratitude for the World Bank's ongoing support in improving social protection delivery in the country. The meeting also included DSWD Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Group, lawyer Adonis Sulit; Assistant Secretary for External Assistance and Development Juan Carlo Marquez, the Project Manager of BFIRST; and Legal Service Director Leslie Rose Torres. Representing the World Bank were Yoonyoung Cho, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist; Ruth Rodriguez, Co-Task Team Leader and Senior Protection Specialist; and Laarni Revilla, Social Protection Consultant.