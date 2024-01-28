DSWD allots P537-M cash aid to disaster victims in Samar, Mindanao

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Sunday that PHP537 million emergency cash has been released for disbursement to families affected by natural disasters in Samar and Mindanao late last year. Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, also the DSWD spokesperson, said the payout was in line with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian's directive to ensure that all affected families are able to immediately recover after a triad of disasters that occurred in the last quarter of 2023. The DSWD Field Offices (FOs) in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 12 (Soccskargen) and Region 13 (Caraga) started on Jan. 18 the simultaneous payout through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program. 'The secretary's directive is anchored on the goal of the Marcos administration to leave no one behind in times of disasters and other emergencies,' Lopez said. The Eastern Visayas FO listed 123,133 families from Northern Samar that were affected by flooding due to the effects of a shear line in November. The FO all otted more than PHP374.3 million for their cash assistance. As of Jan. 26, the Eastern Visayas FO has already served 13,418 affected families, disbursing over PHP40.7 million since the payout started on Jan. 19. Each beneficiary received PHP3,040. In Soccskargen, the DSWD assisted 6,210 families from the towns of Glan, Malapatan, and Alabel in Sarangani province, whose houses were totally and partially damaged by the 6.8 magnitude tremor that hit the province in November. The DSWD Region 12 FO allotted more than PHP91.5 million, of which PHP14.2 million was intended for the cash aid to 523 families with totally damaged houses and PHP77.3 million for 5,687 families with partially damaged houses. Of the total families eligible for the cash assistance, FO-12 has served 5,112 families, disbursing over PHP75.4 million during the payout on Jan. 18 to 25. Families with totally damaged houses received PHP27,180 while those with partially damaged homes got PHP13,590. The Caraga FO reported 5,692 families in Surigao del Sur that were affected by the 7.4 magnitude quake on Dec. 2, 2023. More than PHP71.2 million has been earmarked by the Caraga FO for the ECT implementation. Of the total target families, 4,132 were served during the Jan. 23 to 26 payout, with some PHP51.6 million worth of cash aid disbursed. Each family received PHP12,510. 'Overall, the DSWD has allotted PHP537 million for the families from the affected towns in Northern Samar, Sarangani and Surigao del Sur of which PHP167.9 million has already been disbursed during the simultaneous payout,' Lopez said. Source: Philippines News Agency