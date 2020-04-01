DSWD allocates P3-B emergency fund for Region 11

Some PHP3 billion is allocated for the Davao Region in line with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) social amelioration program (SAP).

DSWD-11 Director Grace Subong said in a virtual presser Thursday that the computation was based on the data of the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data of the informal sector in Region 11, which is pegged at 953,521.

Subong said they excluded those Pantawid beneficiaries from non-Pantawid leaving them a total projection for the fund allocating PHP6,000 per family.

“The allocation of the emergency fund with DSWD is by family either cash or in kind,” she said, adding the agency is seeking to disburse the amount within the week.

This city, she said, will have separate consultation given the bigger number of barangays here.

She said the consultation will include governors, mayors and other officials including members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for the cities and the Sangguniang Bayan for the municipalities and Presidents of the Association of Barangay Captains, the officers of Municipal Social Welfare Development Office, and the Municipal Local Government Office.

Local government units that can comply with the paperwork within the week will receive the funding, she said.

“Right now, the funds are being processed in our central office for downloading to the regional offices, then to the LGUs,” she said.

Subong also said that they received clearance from the Commission on Audit (COA) that LGUs with unliquidated fund transfer from DSWD can also be given the funds, noting that state auditors have suspended the rules due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We hope the different LGUs already had their system in-place either door-to-door or clustering following the guidelines of social distancing so we could start the distribution,” she said.

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government-Region 11 Director Alex Roldan said the agency has partnered with the DSWD to ensure that those in the list are the rightful beneficiaries.

Roldan warned against the politicization of the funds, hoping the list will be ready by Friday (April 3).s

Source : Philippines News Agency