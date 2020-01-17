DSWD aids Filipino repatriates from Middle East

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has assisted 37 distressed overseas Filipinos (OFs) who arrived here from Beirut, Lebanon, and Baghdad, Iraq on December 25 last year.

On Thursday, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the repatriates were given financial assistance worth PHP3,000 each while those who traveled with children received PHP5,000 each.

They were also interviewed to assess and identify other appropriate services that they may need from the government as they return to their families, she added.

The DSWD, as part of the whole-of-government approach, ensures the sustainability of government services through referral to the different government agencies' field offices.

Enrolment to the various livelihood programs will provide sustainable solutions to the needs of the repatriated OFs, Assistant Secretary Glenda Relova said in a statement.

The Department shall continue to assist distressed OFs, providing them with prompt and compassionate service, Relova added.

Through the International Social Service Office (ISSO) and the Social Welfare Attaches (SWAtt), the Department assists distressed, irregular, and undocumented OFs who have become victims of abuse, trafficking, illegal recruitment, unfair labor practice, as well as human-induced and natural disasters, including their children who need special protection.

The ISSO also reiterated that the distressed OFs should seek assistance from the SWAtt in Philippine embassies or consular offices abroad to help them with their concerns.

The DSWD has seven SWAtt offices in the Philippine embassy in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Philippine consulate general in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Philippine embassy in Kuwait; Philippine embassy in Malaysia; Philippine consulate general in Dubai, UAE; Philippine embassy in Qatar; and Philippine consulate general in Hong Kong.

Source: Philippines News Agency