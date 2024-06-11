DSWD aids 1K ‘people in crisis’ daily in N. Mindanao: exec

CAGAYAN DE ORO: Some 1,000 beneficiaries in the Northern Mindanao region have been receiving Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) daily. During the "Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas" here on Tuesday, Assistant Director Ryan Cui of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Northern Mindanao (DSWD-10) said AICS is still available in regional and satellite offices, partner hospitals, and local government units. DSWD-10 data showed that PHP1.6 billion has been distributed to 124,532 beneficiaries through the regional field and satellite offices so far. For off-site payout, 369,552 beneficiaries benefited from the program for PHP1.3 billion. DSWD-10 Director Ramel Jamen said they would investigate cases where DSWD satellite offices failed to provide AICS to improve service efficiency. "We are working to ensure that even if the funds are still at 80 percent (allocated) at our satellite offices, they will be replenished for continuous service,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency