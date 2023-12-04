DSWD Advocates for Support and End to Stigma for People with HIV, AIDS

Manila, Philippines - Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized the importance of supporting people living with human immunodeficiency virus (PLHIVs) and ending the stigma and discrimination against them. This call to action is aimed at ensuring their access to adequate treatment, care, and support services.

According to Philippines News Agency, as the vice chair of the Philippine National AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) Council (PNAC) and the primary agency providing social protection services, the department is actively involved in implementing psychosocial care and support services. These services are designed for the prevention and management of risks and related problems of HIV infection among the infected and their families, aiming to ensure their positive social functioning and well-being.

During the commemoration of World AIDS Day last Friday, Gatchalian highlighted the need to reinforce efforts in support of PLHIVs and their families. He noted that the observance of World AIDS Day brings attention to the challenges PLHIVs face, including barriers to accessing quality health care and psychosocial services. Gatchalian's message, delivered by DSWD Program Management Bureau Director Miramel Garcia-Laxa, emphasized the importance of addressing policy and regulatory obstacles, funding shortages, capacity constraints, and other rights-based barriers.

The theme for 2023 World AIDS Day, 'Let Communities Lead - #Sama-sama Tayo sa Laban Kontra-HIV, Dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Buhay ay Mahalaga' (Let's Unite Against HIV Because in the New Philippines, Every Life is Precious), underscores the rights of the country's PLHIVs. These rights include freedom from barriers that hinder access to quality health care and other essential government services and interventions.

The DSWD's support for PLHIVs encompasses a range of services such as sustainable livelihood, individual and family group sessions, educational assistance, and psychological first aid. Additionally, the DSWD conducts capacity-building activities to equip local government units with the skills and capacity to support their constituents with HIV/AIDS and their families effectively.