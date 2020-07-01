DSWD-6 to release ‘clean list’ of more SAP beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD-6) will release the initial “clean list” of additional social amelioration program (SAP) beneficiaries anytime within the week.

“Anytime this week, we will receive the first batch of a clean list of additional beneficiaries,” Ma. Evelyn Macapobre, DSWD-6 regional director, said in a virtual presser.

The clean list is needed to kick off the distribution of the SAP’s second tranche, she said.

The list contains the names of SAP beneficiaries that had been validated by the DSWD to ensure they were not recipients of other amelioration programs of the government.

“The list will be given to the local government units (LGUs) for them to post and for the people to know that they have passed the duplicity check,” she said.

Those included in the list will be the first to receive PHP6,000 SAP aid once the central office downloads the budget to the regional office.

Macapobre told those who are not included in the first list to wait for the second batch of the release of names.

If they are still not included in the clean list and they believe that they are qualified for the SAP, the regional director said they might be subject to another validation.

“Our instruction to the LGUs is if their names are not on the list, they get the names and repeat the validation,” she said.

Macapobre said in some cases, eligible beneficiaries might share the same name with other individuals who are also recipients of other amelioration programs of the government.

This “hit” might not be detected during the first validation and needs another checking, she said.

Meanwhile, the department is calling the attention of the local government units of Roxas City, Capiz and Himamaylan, Silay, and Manapla — all of Negros Occidental to submit their liquidation reports for the government to finish the validation.

As of Monday, the DSWD-6 said 784,378 Social Amelioration Cards (SAC) or 67 percent of the total SACs in the region have been encoded.

Source: Philippines News Agency