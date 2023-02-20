DSWD-6 readies P58.4M goods, cash aid for disaster relief

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD-6) is ready with over PHP58.4 million assistance in food, non-food and cash assistance for local government units needing augmentation in times of disasters.

“We have a 51,221 food packs worth PHP27.4 million that are ready for distribution. We have available non-food items worth PHP25.2 million and standby fund of PHP5.8 million,” said DSWD Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Division information officer Therese Fely Legaste in an interview on Monday.

She added that 16,885 food packs are currently on standby at their regional office in the Molo district, 4,525 are at the Bacolod warehouse and 29,811 food packs are in their 26 strategic locations all over the region.

“We would like to be ready so we continue to pre-position and do repacking. Since January we did not only have flooding but there were also fire incidents, armed conflict. So we are providing augmentation assistance to our LGUs,” she said.

Legaste added that for the Feb.14-17 low pressure area (LPA) period, their office has released PHP672,158 worth of food and non-food items to 1,238 families or equivalent to 5,844 individuals in Cuartero and Dumalag in Capiz and Cauayan in Negros Occidental.

The recipients were affected by flooding due to heavy rains and flooding due to the LPA.

She said that of the total families affected, 694 families were displaced and 261 opted to stay in evacuation centers while 433 families stayed outside or with their relatives and in other safer places.

The LPA also destroyed three houses and partially damaged 13 others in Cauayan.

Legaste said currently, the displaced families have already returned to their houses after the flooding subsided.

Source: Philippines News Agency