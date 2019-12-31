DSWD-6 gives 5,900 food packs to storm-affected families in Aklan

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 6 has released 5,900 family food packs to those affected by Typhoon Ursula in Aklan province.

Luna Moscoso, DSWD-6 chief of the Disaster Response and Management Division, said in an interview Monday that the province of Aklan was placed under a state of calamity last Dec. 26 and the regional office immediately started sending family food packs for the affected residents totaling some PHP2,124,000.

There are 59,920 families and 260,449 persons affected by Typhoon Ursula in Aklan province, she said.

Moscoso said that as of Monday, there are still 342 families or 1,660 persons remaining in the evacuation centers in the towns of Altavas, Banga, Batan, Ibajay, Malay, Madalag, Malinao, Nabas, New Washington and Tangalan.

The evacuees have remained in the evacuation centers because of their damaged houses, she said.

She added that the victims were provided with food packs worth PHP360.00 each that would last for about two days for a family of five.

The food packs contain rice, assorted canned goods and coffee.

Moscoso added that Aklan has 472 totally damaged houses and 5,257 partially damaged houses due to the typhoon.

She said that only the towns of Kalibo, New Washington, Banga and Numancia have electricity while the rest have no power supply because poles had been toppled down by the typhoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency