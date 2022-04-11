﻿DSWD-3 assures ample standby supplies in times of calamity

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Central Luzon (DSWD-3) regional office here assured on Monday that it has enough standby food and non-food stockpiles in times of disaster or calamity.

DSWD-3 Regional Director Marites Maristela said the agency is ready to provide resource augmentation to local government units (LGUs), particularly during rainy or typhoon season.

She said although Tropical Storm Agaton has no direct effect on the region, the DSWD-3 has prepared the resources to ensure that they would be ready to help those who would be in need.

“We want to make sure that the agency has sufficient stockpiles to respond to any calamities,” Maristela said in an interview.

Based on the agency’s report, the DSWD-3 currently has 10,377 family food packs (FFPs) worth PHP5.28 million that are on standby.

Out of this, a total of 7,277 FFPs worth PHP3.48 million are on standby at the DSWD Regional Office; 2,243 FFPs at the Fort Magsaysay Satellite Office in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; and 857 FFPs worth PHP664,089 at the Camp Aquino Satellite Office in Tarlac.

Maristela also noted that DSWD-3 has a stockpile of non-food items worth some PHP7.84 million which include 2,352 family kits, 1,622 sleeping kits, and 793 hygiene kits.

“We are ready to provide assistance to the local governments to augment their inventory of family food packs and non-food items,” she said.

Based on Republic Act (RA) 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, LGUs are the first responders in the event of natural and man-made disasters.

RA 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 also stipulates that LGUs have the responsibility to undertake rescue operations, provide immediate relief assistance, and set up and manage evacuation centers.

DSWD, in turn, is mandated to provide augmentation support to the LGUs and capacitate them to handle emergencies or calamities.

Source: United News of Bangladesh