﻿DSWD-12 starts giving 2022 social pension for elderly

Special disbursing officers of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Soccsksargen (Region 12) on Tuesday started releasing the social pension of indigent senior citizens across the region.

DSWD-12 Director Restituto Macuto said instead of the bi-annual schedule that has been practiced in the previous years, the cash grant will now be released every three months.

“This is to cater to the daily subsistence and health needs of the senior citizens,” Macuto said in a statement.

He added that every quarter, each social pension beneficiary will receive PHP1,500.

Ryan Balanza, chief of the services protective division of the DSWD-12, said first to receive their social pension are the beneficiaries in the municipality of Sto. Niño and Banga in South Cotabato, Libungan and Arakan in North Cotabato province, and Maasim in Sarangani province.

“The distribution of social pension in the municipalities started Tuesday and will end on February 25,” he said.

Balansa said the next payout in the first week of March is for the indigent senior citizens of the towns of Tupi in South Cotabato; Columbio and Isulan in Sultan Kudarat; Malungon in Sarangani, and Banisilan and Magpet in North Cotabato.

Currently, the DSWD-12 is coordinating with the local government units; Office of Senior Citizens Affair; Federation of Senior Citizens Association of the Philippines; Philippine National Police (PNP); and Armed Forces of the Philippines for the systematic and fast release of the social pension.

The DSWD-12 is also advising the social pension beneficiaries in other areas of Soccsksargen to coordinate with their city or social welfare office for their scheduled payouts.

Region 12 has at least 200,000 social pension beneficiaries.

The giving of a cash grant to indigent senior citizens is mandated under Republic Act (RA) 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

The law defines indigent senior citizens as “any elderly who is frail, sickly or with a disability, and without pension or permanent source of income, compensation or financial assistance from his/her relatives to support his/her basic needs, as determined by the DSWD.”

Source: Philippines News Agency