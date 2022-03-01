﻿DSWD-12 extends P300-K livelihood package for S. Kudarat IPs

An indigenous peoples (IPs) group in Sultan Kudarat province has become a recipient Monday of a livelihood package worth PHP300,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Soccsksargen (DSWD-12).

Edgar Guerra, the DSWD-12 program coordinator, identified the recipient of the support package as the Panamin IP Bagumbayan Sultan Kudarat Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (BSK-SPLA)

The check for the IP association livelihood package was released during ceremonies held at the municipal gymnasium of Bagumbayan.

The “Panamin IP BSK SLPA” is composed of 30 IP farmers in Barangay Sumalil.

“They were prioritized in the financial aid since they were affected by armed hostilities between the government forces and communist rebels in their village,” Guerra said in a statement.

Guerra said DSWD will continue to help indigents and people in dire need of government attention.

“DSWD-12 is an instrument so that peace is achieved in poor communities,” Guerra told the IPs. “It is you who will make this livelihood grow for the benefit of all your members.”

Lt. Col. Haris Malang, Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion executive officer, said the Army has done its part in securing the safety of all IPs in the village.

“We have done our part, it is you who will make your community progressive now with the government’s help. The government program will not succeed if not for your support, let us help one another,” he said.

