DSWD-10 accommodates online, offline applicants of education aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Region – Northern Mindanao (DSWD-10) prioritized online registrants of the educational cash aid on Saturday but still assisted those who did not have access to internet or gadgets.

A total of PHP9.4 million were released to 2,902 beneficiaries in satellite offices and with the assistance of the police and village officials, according to a DSWD-10 report on Sunday.

"Local government units have big roles, especially with the help of logistical aspects in our venues, and for providing security services," Rosemarie Conde, DSWD-10 Assistant Director for Operations, said in a statement.

Virginia Contiñedo claimed the assistance of PHP4,000 each for her two children in college, aged 17 and 19 years.

"We were thinking where to get the budget for the children’s expenses and it's a good thing DSWD was quick to provide," she said in an interview.

Also distributed were PHP1,000 for elementary students, PHP2,000 for those in high school, and PHP3,000 for those in senior high school.

Carl Joserry Bartolome, a 22-year-old senior college student of Tagoloan Community College in Misamis Oriental, said other than receiving the assistance, she also grabbed the opportunity to get a Covid-19 booster shot.

In partnership, with the Department of Health, DSWD-10 conducted a vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the payout areas.

For faster claiming in succeeding Saturdays until September 24, DSWD-10 encourages online registration through http://bit.ly/dswd10_educ_assistance.

Once approved, the applicant will receieve a confirmation text stating the date and venue where the assistance can be claimed.

Source: Philippines News Agency