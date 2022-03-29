﻿Drug use among NPA rebels ‘alarming’: Army

The Philippine Army has raised concern about the recovery of suspected shabu from the hideout of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in the hinterlands of Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental last weekend.

The 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) said based on the information they received, NPA leaders are using illegal drugs to “lure and psychologically control their members”.

As of Tuesday, the 303rd Infantry Brigade is awaiting the result of the examination of the recovered prohibited drugs, which they turned over to the forensic laboratory.

“It is alarming the CPP-NPA terrorists are starting to force their members to use illegal drugs. (This) command, through the engaged units, will coordinate with the Philippine National Police and other concerned agencies in filing appropriate charges related to this discovery,” Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, commander of 3ID, said in a statement.

Arevalo said the series of encounters in Negros Island should serve as an eye-opener to the remaining NPA rebels who are still on the run.

“As we always say, there are only two things that could happen. They can either be captured and go to jail, or get killed. Again, we urge them to surrender before it’s too late,” he added.

On March 25, troops of 94th Infantry Battalion clashed with the rebels twice in Sitio Cunalom, Barangay Carabalan, leading them to seize the NPA hideout, where they recovered firearms, explosives, mobile phones, rice supply and suspected shabu with tooter tube, among others.

The following day, another encounter took place and claimed the lives of siblings Arnulfo Sabanal, 41, and Jayson Sabanal, 30, both residents of Purok Lunoy in Sitio Cunalom, and members of the NPA’s Sentro de Grabidad Platoon of Central Negros Front 2.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency