Drug suspect yields P1.5-M shabu in Dumaguete

Anti-illegal drug operatives seized some PHP1.5 million worth of suspected shabu from an alleged drug pusher during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mangnao here Wednesday afternoon.

Arrested during the joint operation was Ronald Ordonia, 36, single, of Siaton, Negros Oriental, who had a previous illegal drug case that was dismissed.

Ordonia is tagged by the police as a “high-value target”.

Operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Bureau/Special Operations Group and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office swooped down on Ordonia around 2 p.m. in Purok Malinawon of said village.

He was arrested after he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover operative.

Seized from the suspect were 42 medium-sized “bultos” (street slang for large volume) of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 220 grams, cash proceeds, and bank cheques with a total worth of PHP9 million in the name of different payees.

In an interview with the suspect, he said the alleged shabu came from a certain Kevin of Barangay Calindagan here whose leader was identified as a certain “Toko” of Barangay Balugo in nearby Valencia town.

“Toko” is the son of a drug suspect who was shot and killed upon discharge from the city jail here a few years ago, he said.

Other pieces of evidence confiscated from the suspect were “pera padala” or money transfer receipts addressed to a certain “Carmen” amounting to PHP2.1 million.

Ordonia claimed he was just a courier and utilized as an errand boy by his big bosses, whose names he did not disclose. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency