Drug suspect slain, P1.1-M shabu seized in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY – A suspected “pusher” was slain while two other suspects including a high-value target (HVT), were arrested Thursday in separate drug stings in Bicol that also netted some PHP1.1 million worth of shabu, a police official said on Friday.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5), said that suspect Juhaiber Ote, 31, a native of Marawi City and residing in Barangay Oro Site, was shot dead by police operatives after he resisted arrest during a drug operation around 7:10 p.m. inside Doña Maria Subdivision, Barangay Tagas in Daraga, Albay.

Police operatives recovered from the slain suspect a medium sized sachet of shabu and handgun of unknown caliber.

On the other hand, Calubaquib identified those arrested as Mae Hazel Agapito, 37, an HVT, and Leoncio Caparas Jr., 33.

She said Agapito was arrested in Nabua, Camarines Sur while selling shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Elena Baras at around 2:50 p.m.

“The suspect yielded 172 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1.1 million,” the police report said.

Caparas was arrested in Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte, and yielded three sachets of shabu with no street value indicated, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Luklukan Sur, at around 4:30 p.m. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency