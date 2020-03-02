Drug suspect slain in Maguindanao ‘shootout’

An alleged drug peddler died in a shootout during a law enforcement operation in Sultan sa Barongis town in Maguindanao on Sunday, an official said.

Director Juvenal Azurin, of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA BARMM), identified the slain suspect as Datu Ali Akmad alias Pudzak, of Sultan sa Barongis.

The PDEA team was assisted by elements of the Army's 40th Infantry Battalion during the 2 p.m. operation.

Akmad refused to surrender peacefully, and instead he opted to trade shots with lawmen, Azurin said, adding Akmad pulled a pistol after sensing he was dealing with an undercover agent in Barangay Langapanan.

Akmad, who had about a dozen armed followers operating in interior areas of Sultan sa Barongis, was among the top 10 most wanted drug dealers in the municipality, Azurin said.

PDEA agents and soldiers said they recovered a .45 caliber pistol from the slain drug suspect.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY