﻿Drug suspect killed, P3.4-M shabu seized in Cebu City op

A drug suspect who was a subject of a “validation operation” by the Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was killed and some PHP3.4 million worth of illegal drugs were found in his possession in Barangay Tisa here Wednesday night.

Maj. Jonathan Bethoven Taneo, Cebu City police’s DEU head, said authorities are now validating the true identity of the suspect who was only known by his nickname “Ralph”, aged between 25 to 30, and resident of Sitio Huya (sub-village) of the said barangay.

Taneo told reporters they received a report from a concerned citizen about a man allegedly selling drugs at Sitio Sidlakan. They responded to the area at past 10 p.m. to validate the alleged illegal activities in the area.

The suspect, who was alone when the police arrived, allegedly pulled out his gun prompting the operatives to fire at him. The suspect died on the spot.

The police recovered from the suspect’s possession more than half a kilo of white substance believed to be shabu estimated worth up to PHP3.4 million, based on the current street value.

Staff Sgt. Joel Vergara, Punta Princesa police station desk officer, said they received a call from a citizen to report a shooting incident at Sitio Sidlakan in Barangay Tisa.

“The responding team from Punta Princesa went to the area but they found out it was an anti-drug operation so we provided assistance by securing the area,” Vergara told the Philippine News Agency in Cebuano.

The Scene of the Crime Operation recovered several bullet casings of an unidentified caliber.

