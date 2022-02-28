﻿Drug suspect killed, P27.2-M shabu seized in Zambo City

A high-value drug suspect was killed and some PHP27.2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-illegal drugs operation here late Friday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office chief, identified the slain suspect as Puruti Taraji (alias Bossing), listed as a high-value individual (HVI) and a resident of Barangay Laum Maimbung in Maimbung, Sulu.

Lorenzo said Taraji was killed as the undercover policeman returned fire at around 10 p.m. in Caragasan Beach, Barangay Maasin.

The wounded policeman is in the hospital, according to Lorenzo.

The suspects’ two cohorts aboard a motorboat also opened fire before fleeing.

Aside from shabu, authorities also recovered a 9-millimeter pistol, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine PHP1,000 bill as supposed payment of PHP4 million, and several non-drug items.

The operation was launched by a joint team of police and Marine forces following four months of surveillance.

Source: Philippines News Agency