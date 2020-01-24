Drug suspect killed in S. Kudarat shootout

Police killed a suspected drug peddler in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat, in a shootout Wednesday, an official said.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office -12, identified the slain suspect as Maula Managuili Kadil, 37, of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

The suspect died in the drug bust operation after resorting to violence in resisting a lawful arrest using a firearm, Corpus said.

He said a police poseur-buyer and the suspect had earlier agreed to meet at the border of barangays Salabaca and Daladap, both in Esperanza, for a drug deal on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before noon, the suspect arrived with a still unidentified companion onboard a motorcycle at the site.

However, as the exchange was taking place, Corpus said Kadil sensed that he was dealing with a cop, prompting him to draw out a gun.

Kadil fired at the poseur-buyer who managed to run for cover as other undercover cops engaged the suspect in a shootout, the police official said.

Kadil died on the spot as his companion sped off on a motorcycle waiting nearby.

Recovered from the slain suspect was a .38-caliber pistol, seven sachets of suspected shabu, a disposable lighter, a wallet, and the PHP500 marked money.

Meanwhile, police agents also collared on the same day Janmark Docusin Caspillan, 37, of Barangay San Pablo in Tacurong City of the same province.

Caspillan was arrested around 4 p.m. after handing over to a police agent a sachet of shabu near his home.

Recovered from Caspillan's possession were three small sachets of shabu, an improvised tooter, and two PHP500 marked money.

In Makilala, North Cotabato, police agents said they nabbed drug suspect Dante Malfetria Begasin, 29, of Barangay Saguing after selling two sachets of shabu amounting to PHP1,000 to a poseur buyer.

In Midsayap, North Cotabato, drug suspect Mark Jefrem Lebona Deanon, 33, of Barangay Bual Norte, was arrested following a drug sting operation in the area, police said.

Confiscated from Deanon was a sachet of shabu and the PHP500 marked money.

All arrested suspects were charged for violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency