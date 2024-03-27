Latest News

Drug sting seizes P12.2-M shabu, nets 2 suspects

CEBU CITY: Intelligence operatives arrested two drug suspects and seized PHP12.2 million worth of suspected shabu during a sting operation in Barangay Bulacao in this city Tuesday night. Joevanie Dela Cerna, 46, a high-value individual whose illegal drug activities were traced to his residence in the neighboring Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, was arrested at Sitio Villa Bulsita, Barangay Bulacat. He was arrested along with 44-year-old Franco Corominas, a resident of Sudlon, Lahug here. Police Capt. Dave Marvi Villaluz, who led the sting operation, said the suspects yielded five small packs, three medium packs and 16 large packs containing believed to be shabu weighing 1.8 kilos. The suspects now detained at Cebu City Police are now facing drug charges. Source: Philippines News Agency

